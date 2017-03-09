By







Sam Buccambuso (86) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22nd in Dallas, TX surrounded by family.

Although his final years were spent with his son’s family in Dallas, Ely was his home.

He was co-owner of Buck’s Supply Company, a family owned business until early 1980’s and then was part of the J & M Trucking and Redi-Mix bunch working in that family business.

He played Santa Claus to generations of children, volunteered with the Jaycees, and generally being a friend to everyone he met.

He is survived by his son Chris, his daughter in law Jamie and his granddaughters Katie and Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Florence Buccambuso, sister, Rosalie Locke and his brother, John Buccambuso.

A celebration of his life and his impact to his community will be held this summer at a date to be determined and he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ely.