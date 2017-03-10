Annual Turkey Vulture Stretch 5k next weekend

By







The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts annual Turkey Vulture Stretch 5k is planned for Saturday, March 18th. Come stretch your legs as we welcome the turkey vultures to the treetops this spring.

Cost for runners 11 and up is $30 and $20 for kids 5-10. Children 4 years old and under are free. Register online at www.elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org or the day of the race. Race will start at 10:00 am at the County Park. See our website for more details.

Campton St. from Mill St. to Orson Ave. and Clark Street from Mill St. to 10th St. will be closed to thru traffic from 10:00 to 11:00 am for the Turkey Vulture Stretch. Residents will be able to use these streets during this time, but there may be potential delays and/or detours. Additionally, there will be runners and walkers on this route during the race, so please drive with caution.