By







1 shares

Free poetry workshop with T.J. Casey.

Take advantage of this opportunity to work with a published poet. Just in time to prepare your poem for our highly anticipated Annual Poetry Contest, April 8.

Workshop is March 31 at the White Pine County Library, 3:30 pm, for all ages.

Poetry contest Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. Open to all school aged children. Must register at the White Pine County Library by 5:00 p.m. on April 7, no exceptions. Prize will be a Chromebook for all winners.

Rules for poetry contest is as follows:

•Poems must be original work, no more than 20 lines.

•Poems can be of any subject, or poetry style.

•All participants must be registered at the library no later than Friday, April 7 at 5:00 p.m.

•Must submit a legible copy of poem and provide the following information: name, age, phone number and school with registration.

•All participants will be required to read in front of the judges. Content must be clean and “G” rated.

•The highly anticipated Annual Poetry Contest will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

•The contest is open to all school aged children.

Contestants will go as follows: Elementary, Middle School, and High School.Please contact the library with any questions.