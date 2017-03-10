Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership to hold its quarterly meeting

By







1 shares

The Board of Directors of the Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership (GBHAP) will hold its quarterly meeting on Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 PST/11:00 MST. The meeting will be held at the Scipio Town Center, Scipio, Utah, and is open to the public.

The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership is guided by its Management Plan (available at www.greatbasinheritage.org) and meetings such as these provide an opportunity for the public to provide input towards its implementation.

The GBHAP supports grassroots projects that promote, conserve, and interpret the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area.

The Great Basin National Heritage Area was designated by Congress in 2006 and encompasses Millard County, Utah; White Pine County, Nevada; and the Duckwater Shoshone Reservation. This designation makes the region eligible for federal funds; it does NOT, however, permit ownership, management, or regulation of any land or property within the heritage area.

For more information about the Great Basin National Heritage Area and the Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership, please contact Stephanie Mietz at 775-234-7171 or swmietz@www.greatbasinheritage.org.