Inmate dies in custody

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported that on Monday, March 6, at about 5:40 a.m., inmate Manuel Hill, died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Prior to his admission to the hospital, Hill was housed in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Hill, 24, was committed from Clark County on July 12, 2013, and was serving 30 months to 120 months for Robbery and Discharge of a firearm within a Structure.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.