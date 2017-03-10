Law enforcement focus in on aggressive drivers

By







Joining Forces Campaign to Focus on Slowing Speeders The Nevada Highway Patrol, Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments are ALL “Joining Forces” to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions from March 1 – 14, 2017.

Speeding is a contributing factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways. Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic and failing to yield to other motorists.

Most motorists, however, do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the consequences of driving too fast include:

•Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

•Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

•Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger

•Increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries

•Unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash

Trooper Natalie Hernandez from the Nevada Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to slow down and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast for weather and roadway conditions is a major factor in crashes that happen in the winter months.

Remember Ice & Snow – Take it slow!

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by Nevada Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.