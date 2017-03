By







The Ely Elks Lodge initiated a local man and woman into membership by the solemn ceremony of initiation on February 23.

The new members are Russell Pantello, Jr. and Merieda Armijo and they were initiated by the officers of Ely Lodge under the direction of Exalted Ruler Gayle Bartlett.

Pantello was sponsored by Mary Kerner and Armijo was sponsored by PER Sid Beckwith.