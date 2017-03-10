No damage from 3.1 earthquake near Ely

By







1 shares

Associated Press

ELY — A minor earthquake shook parts of east-central Nevada about 75 miles west of the Utah line, but there were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

The magnitude 3.1 temblor hit about 9 miles west of Ely and about 18 miles southwest of McGill at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally estimated the quake to be a magnitude 3.6 but scaled that estimate back about 10 minutes later.

The White Pine County sheriff’s office in Ely says no one has reported any damage.

The remote rural area near U.S. Highway 50 is about 300 miles east of Reno and 200 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.