Raptor identification to be discussed at RPEN meeting

Paul Podborny, retired BLM wildlife biologist and field manager, will discuss raptor identification and surveys at White Pine Retired Public Employee’s meeting on Monday, March 13, 1:30 p.m. in the county library.

Podborny will bring photos and displays to share as he focuses on hawks and eagles found in Nevada, their habits, value, and numbers.

Members and other retired Nevada employees are urged to attend. A short business meeting will follow the program. For information, call Holly Wilson (Chair) 289-3709.