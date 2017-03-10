St. Patrick’s Day at the Elks Lodge

By







The Ely Elks Lodge will have their annual corn beef & cabbage dinner with bingo games on Thursday, March 16 at the Elks Lodge.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm, dinner is served at 6:00 pm and bingo with prizes begins at 6:30 pm. RSVP’s are requested at 293-0107 or 289-4904 in order for the Lodge to have enough food.

Adults are $12.00 and kids under 10 are $6.00. Bingo games will follow dinner and there will be lots of prizes.

Bring your appetite and your luck and we will see you at the Elks Lodge on March 16.