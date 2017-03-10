White Pine County invites public to participate in Park Improvement Projects

By







In a press release from the White Pine County Community and Economic Development office, they are seeking public’s ideas comments and suggestions concerning potential projects for park improvement.

These projects will be considered by the White Pine County Commission to be recommended for possible funding. Submission of a project is not guaranteed to be recommended or approved for funding. White Pine County is considering projects for Round 17 of Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act (SNPLMA) Parks, Trails, and Natural Areas (PTNA) Park Improvement grant awards.

These projects help meet the demands and changing demographics of residents and visitors, protect or improve the integrity of environmental, cultural, historical scientific, and open space resources, connect parks, trails and natural areas to form a more unified system, and ensure that the cost and value of investments is considered, well stated and reasonable.

Please contact Elaine Blackham at the White Pine County Community and Economic Development office (775-293-6592) with questions and/or to turn in potential project ideas for the White Pine County Commission to consider no later than Monday, March 20, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.