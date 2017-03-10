White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Feb. 27-Mar. 5. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO. Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

FEBRUARY 27

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM:

City - the reporting party claimed his juvenile son was refusing to go to school. The juvenile was spoken to and was taken to school.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed to have sold building material to a local company, but the company had failed to comply with arranging for the product to be returned. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City - the subject was later located and was fine.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City - officers arrived and discovered two men had been battered by a third subject, later identified as 39 year old Ely resident Kevin Kennedy. Kennedy was seen in the area, but failed to stop for the officers. Kennedy was eventually located and stopped. Kennedy appeared to have been consuming alcohol, and was in possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing. Kennedy was taken into custody. Kennedy later attempted to escape, but was quickly retaken by officers on scene. Once in jail, a blood draw was conducted for the DUI and Kennedy battered the nurse conducting the draw.

New Bookings: Kevin Lee Kennedy /Battery, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, evading police, driving without a valid license, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, open container, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, escape, and battery on a health care provider / Bail $50,000.

FEBRUARY 28

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A vehicle was discovered abandoned and high-centered on a railroad track. The vehicle was towed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City - the reporting party believed another person stole money from her. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Wayne Tucker, of Ely, struck the railroad crossing arm when it was down. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed an unknown person used her credit card information without her consent. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City - the juvenile was having issues and the deputy transported the child and parent to the hospital.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City - the parties were contacted and found to had been arguing loudly. Both agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: City - the vehicles were gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City - deputies contacted the individual, who was later transported to the hospital for a possible overdose.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City - the reporting party claimed a former boyfriend was banging on her door and wouldn’t leave. The male was located and advised to leave the area, which he complied.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City - the reporting party claimed to hear someone screaming near their home. The area was checked, but nothing unusual was located.

New Bookings: None

MARCH 1

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer contacted the individuals who were looking for a friend that had gotten his vehicle stuck. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A STUDENT: City --- officer received a report of a student at a local school who had brought a toy gun to school. The student along with his parent were contacted and advised of the problems of bring the gun to school.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Gregory James of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing out of a private driveway. As he did so he failed to see a vehicle behind him being operated by Larinda Archambault of Reno. James vehicle struck Archambault vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and James was issued a citation for unsafe backing.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that her ex-landlord had made contact with her demanding money she owed him. The ex-landlord was contacted and advised to seek the money owned through the civil process.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- The individual was contacted who stated that she was fine. No assistance was requested.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer contacted the individual who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The indidvual was advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A FIRE: City --- officer located the fire and reported that a person was burning weeds in a burn barrel. He was advised to contact the Fire Department before burning.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that she had moved out of an apartment, but had left several items in the apartment. She stated that the owner of the apartment was now refusing to give her the items. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that it was a civil problem, due to the abandonment of the property in question.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City --- reporting party stated that she had been battered by a family member. Officer investigated the incident and reported that it was unfounded.

New bookings: None

MARCH 2

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer received a report of a semi-truck driver who had attempted to take a dirt road traveling to Elko and had gotten stuck. Officer located the vehicle and its occupants and provided them a ride back to Ely.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — reporting party stated that when she returned home she observed that the door to her residence was open. The home was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several individuals’ owed money to the company she works for. The individuals have stopped paying on their bills. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem and to seek civil action through the courts.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that someone had struck his parked vehicle with another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that he had parked his vehicle in a lot next to his home and during the last three months hadn’t moved it. He stated that today he noticed that someone had struck it with another vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A BROKEN WATER LINE: City — officer received a report of water running down the roadway. The area was patrolled, but not problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she had located a key in the door lock on her vehicle. The reporting party stated that the key didn’t belong to her vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CAR ALARM: Officer located the car and reported no problems were located. The alarm turned itself off.

New bookings: Antonio A. Frazier / Seventh Judicial District Court warrant, failure to appear / Bail $10,000.Malinoa Paea / Violation of a protective order / Bail $1,140 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

MARCH 3

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — reporting party stated that he recently bought some property and when he was cleaning around the property he located several firearms. The firearms were checked by law enforcement and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the operator of the vehicle was identified as Curtis Welling, age 41 of Las Vegas. Welling was arrested on a warrant out of Clark County.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her former boss had made a Face Book page with all her personnel information posted on the page. The incident was documented and she was advised to contact Face Book and have the page removed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual had been seen walking around his ex-wives home. The area was patrolled and no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Devin T Hutchison age 31 of McGill was arrested for driving suspended, color of lamp light and possession of a dangerous weapon.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer received a report of a possible drunk driver. Officer located the vehicle and identified the operator as Harwinder Singh age 39 of Ely. Singh was arrested for DUI.

New bookings: Curtis Welling / Clark County warrant, domestic battery and coercion with force/ Bail $50,000. Devin T. Hutchison / Driving suspended, color of lamp light and possession of a dangerous weapon/ Bail $5,000. Harwinder Singh / DUI/ Bail $890.

MARCH 4

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Amanda J. Kelly-Chivers age 27 of Ely was arrested for basic speed and DUI.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen her vehicle while it was parked in front of her home. Officer reported that the vehicle that was reported stolen was located in the reporting party’s driveway. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located the dog which had returned to its owner’s yard. The owner of the dog was not at home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual walking in the roadway. The individual was contacted and advised to stay out of the road.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he had observed several individual trying to enter into a home that didn’t belong to them He stated that the individuals took off running. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an individual who needed medical assistance.

New bookings: Amanda J. Kelly- Chivers / Basic speed and DUI/ Bail $1,215.

MARCH 5

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: Officer received a report an individual who had broken the glass door on a local business that was closed. The individual then gained access into the business and removed several items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officer received a report of someone who had broken the glass door on a local business. No entry into the business had occurred.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officer received a report of someone who had broken the locks off a door of a local business. The person did not make entry into the business.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported while patrolling he located an open door on a closed business. The manager of the store was contacted and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine. The individual requested no assistance.

REPORT OF TRAFFIC CONTROL: Officers closed Murry Summit due to several semi- trucks being stuck on the summit due to the snowy road conditions.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

New bookings: None