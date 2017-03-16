By







B 10/26/1993 - D. 3/6/2017

Alexandra (Alyx) Camille Piscovich, age 23, died unexpectedly but peacefully on the morning of March 6, 2017 in Ely.

She was Born to Tim and Serinda LeaRae Piscovich on October 26, 1993 in Ely. She was preceded in death by her mother Serinda (12/11/2008) and her brother Stephen Eugene Roberts (12/15/1979).

She was employed by Custom Clean of Ely.

Alyx attended David E. Norman Elementary in Ely, earned her High School Diploma from the Nova Center, and studied for an Associate of Arts degree at Great Basin College.

Her hobbies included Photography and editing, writing with a poem published in a teen magazine, and reading.

She lived all her life in Ely and McGill, NV.

She is survived by her father Tim (Shannon) Piscovich of Ely; Grandparents Kathy (Collett) and Terry Pack of McGill; Brother Zachary (Michelle) of Bullhead City, AZ and Chris of Ely; Sisters Anna S. Sorenson of Fallon, Shalene Carrasco of Elko, Trista, McKala and Jorden Piscovich of Ely; Nephew Zaden Rob Kelley; Neices Elana Piscovich and Stormi Carrasco; Great Uncles Daniel (Michelle) Collett of Las Vegas and David (Bobbi) Collett of Covina, CA, numerous cousins, friends, and other family members.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on March 25, 12 Noon, at the Ely Convention Center.