Adams and Andrae February Elks students of the month

By







35 shares

Jesse Adams and Jamie Lynn Andrae have been named Students of the Month for February, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Adams, age 12, is the son of Greg and Kim Adams of McGill.

Andrae, age 14, is the daughter of Art and Audrae Andrae of Ely. Both are 7th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Adams has been active in soccer, kickboxing, basketball and has been a winner of the Elk’s essay contest for two years. He also placed 2nd twice in the science fair.

His hobbies are sports and gaming.

Andrae has been active in volleyball. Her hobbies are riding horses, reading, writing, volleyball and going on long walks.