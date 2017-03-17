BLM has new Field Manager

By







Mindy Seal is settling into her new position as Bristlecone Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District.

Seal knows eastern Nevada’s public lands and issues having grown up on family ranches in Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

She and husband Tyler raised their children here and continue to make this their home.

Seal began her BLM career in 2005 as an administrative assistant in the Ely District Office.

She subsequently held several positions, including that of natural resource specialist, while simultaneously performing as the lead for several projects and or programs.

In 2013, Seal was selected as Assistant Field Manager for Non-Renewable Resources in the then-Egan Field Office, a position she held until assuming responsibility as Associate District Manager in June 2015. This past summer she served as advisor to the BLM Director in Washington, D.C.”

Mindy’s breadth of knowledge and experience with grazing management, minerals, and the National Environmental Policy Act make her the ideal choice to help lead and direct the Bristlecone Field Office forward into the future,”

Michael Herder, BLM Ely District Manager, said.“It is a privilege to work with people who value and cherish our public lands and I look forward to working together to fulfill today’s demands and tomorrow’s dreams,” said Seal.