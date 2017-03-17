Join White Pine County 4-H for free

By







1 shares

Join White Pine County 4-H for a free Sip & See.

Open house for 4-H, March 18, 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the White Pine County Library. Free enrollment for all children ages 5-19 as of January 1, 2017.

Thinking about volunteering or signing your child up for 4-H? This is the perfect opportunity to see what 4-H in White Pine County is all about.

Free family springtime pictures and milk and cookies provided (prints available for purchase).

Share your interests. We want your expertise. 4-H project areas are varied and diverse. Some of the exciting programs 4-H kids are experiencing first hand include: cake decorating, livestock & poultry, gardening, leadership, shooting sports, industrial arts, quilting, photography, community service and leathercraft.

Contact Jasmine Shoning, Community Based Instructor II at 775-293-6597, shoning@unce.unr.edu for more information.