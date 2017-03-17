Nicholes and Parry March junior students of the month

By







Nathan Earl Nicholes and Charity Ruth Parry have been named Junior Students of the Month for March, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Nicholes, age 13, is the son of Sheldon and Christina Nicholes of McGill.

Parry, age 14, is the daughter of Todd and Alisha Parry of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Nicholes is a member of the Boy Scouts and is active in archery, soccer and track.

His hobbies are building and making skins in Minecraft.

Parry was WPMS Student Council President in her 6th grade, she competes in track for three years and has played soccer since she was four years old. She also competes on the swim team and participates in 4-H and spelling bees and is active in the WPMS leadership class.

Her hobbies are reading, archery, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.