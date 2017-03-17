Public comments requested on Rhodes Cabin repair

By







The Ely Times

BAKER – Great Basin National Park proposes to repair the Rhodes Cabin in 2017, which is located adjacent to the Lehman Caves Visitor Center. The Rhodes Cabin was built in 1928 by C.T. Rhodes and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the last of 12 buildings that were constructed near the entrance of Lehman Caves as tourist accommodations in the 1920’s and 1930’s.

Repairs to the Rhodes Cabin will include repairing and replacing deteriorated daubing and roofing and improving drainage around the entire structure. Replacing windows with period appropriate reproductions will be undertaken at a later date.

The project proposal has been uploaded into the Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website for review and comment.

Comments may be provided on the website starting March 10, 2017 by logging into parkplanning.nps.gov/RhodesCabin, OR you may submit your comments in writing to NEPA Planning; 100 Great Basin National Park, Baker, NV 89311, no later than March 17.