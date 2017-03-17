VA town hall meeting April 3

By







The VA will be in Ely on April 3 to have a meeting with the Veterans to explain their new process for Veterans to receive Health Care locally. The VA will also be answering questions concerning these changes and concerns you may have.

A representative from Senator Heller’s office will be there.

The meeting will be at the White Pine County Aquatics Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.