VA town hall meeting April 3

The VA will be in Ely on April 3 to have a meeting with the Veterans to explain their new process for Veterans to receive Health Care locally. The VA will also be answering questions concerning these changes and concerns you may have.
A representative from Senator Heller’s office will be there.
The meeting will be at the White Pine County Aquatics Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Veterans should be given insurance cards to use like any other insurance policy. If the bureaucracy of the VA was eliminated or vastly reduced, there would be tons of money to pay for this. Vets would receive the same as everyone else and not be forced to make long trips for treatment.