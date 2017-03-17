White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO.

MARCH 6

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Cody R. Jakubisin age 32 of Ely was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officers received a report of an unresponsive female at a local Ely residence. When officers arrived they identified the female as Alexandra C. Piscovich age 23 of Ely. Piscovich was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer reported that Piscovich was transported to the Clark County Coroners Office to determine her cause of death. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City --- officer reported that Thomas D. Edward age 76 of Ely died at his residence in Ely. His death was determined to be from natural causes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer reported that the individuals were not located and they had moved from the area.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FIGHT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who had possibly threatened another person with a knife. Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had occurred. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local business. When officers arrived the indidvual had left the area.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- reporting party stated that she had parked her vehicle in a local parking lot and it had been struck by another vehicle. The operator of the other vehicle contacted the reporting party and they made arrangements to pay for the damage.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

New bookings: Cody R. Jakubisin/ Driving suspended/Bail $740.Anna Hutchison/Serving time.

MARCH 7

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City --- officer received a report of a drain cover that had been removed. The City of Ely was contacted and they replaced the cover.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City --- officers contacted the occupants of the apartment and advised them of the complaint. They were advised to turn their music down.

New bookings: None

MARCH 8

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that she was aware of a person who was violating his condition of bail. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who had been involved in a verbal argument over finances. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of several individuals causing a disturbance at a local apartment complex. The individuals were contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- officer contacted the reporting party who indicated that both vehicles involved belonged to him. He requested no law enforcement involvement.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted who needed medical assistance. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who was throwing rocks at cars. Officer contacted the mother and the child and advised them of the complaint. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A MISSING CHILD: Officer reported that the child was located and no further assistance was needed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer located the vehicle and reported that it had been left in the area due to mechanicals problems.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in an argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

New bookings: Chase Heady/Parole and Probation hold/No bail.

MARCH 9

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR: City — officer received a report where parents of a child were engaging in sexual activity in front of their children. Officer investigated the incident and reported that the accusation was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A DEAD EAGLE: The report was given to NDOW.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of several individuals who had been evicted from a residence, but had moved back in. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that an agreement had been made between the renters and the landlord. Officer reported that the situation was deemed to be a civil problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual whose pants had fallen down around his ankles and was in a public place. The individual was contacted and advised to make sure his pants stay up.

REPORT OF A NOISE COMPLAINT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was yelling profanities at his children. The individual was contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer reported that the fire was located in a fire pit. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of a person walking in the roadway. The individual was contacted who stated that he was just out for a walk. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer received a report of several windows on a vehicle that had been broken out. The responsible party for the vehicle was notified. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

New bookings: Danule R. Pope/ Serving time. David L. Ulibarri/Serving time

MARCH 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH AN EX-BOYFRIEND: City — reporting party stated that she had broken up with her boyfriend and she believes he is now loitering around her apartment. The area was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor’s dog was acting aggressive towards him. The neighbor was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and place into the Ely dog pound.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was trying to leave a care facility. The individual was contacted and persuaded to stay at the facility.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that several days ago she had a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She stated that during the argument she observed her boyfriend to load a firearm. The reporting party stated that this action concerned her. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FOUND WALLET: The owner of the wallet was contacted and it will be returned to him.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several children riding their bikes on a busy roadway. The father of the children was contacted and advised of the concerns for their safety.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that an individual has stored a travel trailer on her property for several years and she now wants it removed. She was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual running in the roadway. The individual was contacted and advised to stay out of the road.

New bookings: Raelynn N. Mitchell/ Parole and Probation hold/No bail

MARCH 11

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that April D Armstrong age 36 of Ely was arrested on a Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she was to meet the father of her children today for child custody exchange, but he never showed up. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Amberr Y McMillian age 30 of McGill was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor was playing loud music causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — the owner of the passport was contacted and the item was returned.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had some type of head injury. Officer located the person who stated that he had been struck by another person causing a cut on his face. The individual requested no law enforcement involvement. Officer contacted the other party involved and the incident was documented.

REPORT PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that a sign to his business had been vandalized. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer contacted the individual who was intoxicated and walking in the roadway. She was advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: Officer received a report of a sexual assault. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open to a residence. The home was checked and the owner was contacted and advised.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles operating vehicles and driving recklessly. The juveniles were located and advised of the complaint. One of the juveniles was detained and later released to his guardian. A report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

New bookings: April D Armstrong/Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ No bail. Amberr Y McMillian/ Driving suspended/Bail $355. Aleice J. Rose/7th Judicial District Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $10,000.

MARCH 12

REPORT OF STOLEN PROPERTY: Officer reported that the reporting party was calling indicating that a theft had occurred in Nye County. The reporting party was advised to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: Officer located a tire that appeared to have fallen off a vehicle. The tire was removed from the roadway. Officer reported that the tire had struck a parked car causing damage to the car. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A TRASH PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that trash was falling out of a vehicle that appeared to be heading for the Ely land fill. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised to clean up the trash that had fallen from his vehicle.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an indidvual who needed medical assistance. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Travis T. Bronson age 24 of Ely was arrested for DUI and operating an OHV on a public highway.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who had rented a motel room, but hadn’t paid. The indidvual was contacted who made payment to the manager of the motel.

New bookings: Travis T. Bronson/ DUI and operating an OHV on a public highway/Bail $1,255. Renee Garcia/ Possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $355. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Allen C. Jackson/Basic speed/ Bail $160/Lamar TX 6th District Court warrant / No bail / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol