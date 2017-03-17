White Pine softball off to a slow start

By







It was a slow beginning for the White Pine High softball team despite having eight returning players from last year’s team.

The girls went 1-4 to open the season last weekend at the Colorado River Invitational in Needles, California.

They started with Class 4A Legacy of Las Vegas on Thursday and lost 8-2. Next was a Friday game, a 4-3 win over Coachella Valley (Thermal, California), followed by a 7-1 loss to Durango of Las Vegas.

On Saturday they lost two games, 12-0 to Desert Oasis, and 14-2 to Pahrump Valley. Legacy got four runs in the first inning, but the LadyCats came back with two of their own in the bottom of the inning, but that was all they could do. Legacy added three more in the game shortened to only three innings.

Durango on Friday was another 4A team. They out hit White Pine 11-2 and scored in every inning.

Desert Oasis from Las Vegas was the next team the Bobcats faced and the Diamondbacks are a strong team and limited White Pine to only one hit in a 12-0 loss. Desert Oasis broke open a close 3-0 game with a nine-run outburst in the final inning. “We had some injuries to a couple of key players early on,” Romero said. Both Isabel Romero and Brittany Kington, all-conference pitchers, were injured during the tournament and Romero thought it best to rest them with league play starting so soon.

“We started a freshman, Molena McKnight, at first base,” he said. “She was a bit tentative at first, but came through as the games progressed.”Romero said he was excited this week during practice, “because the snow is off the field now, and we have been able to move our equipment out of the gym and hold practice outside.”The girls jump right 2A Northern League action this weekend at Yerington in a three-game set. Instead of playing home and home, last year the 2A North initiated a three-game series on a rotating year-by-year basis.