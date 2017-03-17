WPHS thespians attend convention in Las Vegas

By







Twenty students from White Pine High School attended the Nevada State Thespian Convention over the March 9-11 week-end in Las Vegas.

Students from all over the state met to attend workshops, plays and to perform before panels of adjudicators.

WPHS took 9 competitors in a range of Individual Events from monoogues to solo musical theatre.

Our school garnered 3 Superior medals and 3 Excellent.

The performers receiving Superiors are now qualified to perform at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Nebraska during June,where they will meet and mingle with young actors and technicians from high schools all over the world.

They will have the opportunityto attend workshops from professionals in every aspect of live theatre and film.

Our community can be proud of these young people who will represent our high school and city.