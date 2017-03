By







Join fellow advocates for 2017 Alzheimer’s Association Nevada Advocacy Day. You will learn about policies that affect people in Nevada living with Alzheimer’s disease, and meet with legislators to ask for their support.

To register, email Zack at zsmith@alz.org or call 775-786-8061.Date is April 5, 9 am to 4 pm at the Legislative Counsel Bureau, Room 3100, 401 South Carson Street, Carson City.