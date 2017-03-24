American Pickers is coming to Nevada

By







9 shares

By Kaylynn Roberts-McMurray

We all see vacant lots, even garages full of items as we drive around Ely, McGill, Ruth, Lund and Baker that look like they would be a “pickers” dream.

Would you like American Pickers to come to Ely? Well, they are returning to Nevada and their looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you know someone or maybe it’s you, who has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with a photo to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-DUST.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.