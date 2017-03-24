Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Recently the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office had to send out an emergency notification to the citizens of White Pine County.

This notification is sent out though an alert called Code Red. This notification system allows the Sheriff’s Office to record a message and then send it out through cellular and land line phone systems. As I spoke to several individuals in the community they thanked the Office for keeping them informed on these type of issues. However there were a few who didn’t get the message and were inquiring why they hadn’t received it. I advised them in order to receive the messages they needed to register with the Code Red system.

When the Sheriff’s Office first initiated the Code Red system, which was several years ago the system automatically registered your land line if it was listed in the local phone directory, but with cellular phones now more popular those phones need to be registered.

If you would like to receive the emergency messages from the Sheriff’s Office it’s a simple process. On your computer go to the White Pine County web site at www.whitepinecounty.net. Once there you will see the Code Red link. Click on it and follow the prompts. You will now be able to receive any emergency notifications sent out by the Sheriff’s Office.