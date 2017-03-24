Desolate highway a haven for drug traffickers

By







2 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

Last Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. a trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol arrested Edna Gomez.

Gomez was traveling on US 93 about 85 miles out of McGill, when a trooper pulled Gomez over during a routine traffic stop. During the interview with Gomez, she told the trooper that there was a large amount of narcotics and a gun in the trunk of the car.

The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and located a .22 caliber pistol, and approximately 14,000 Oxycodone pills in five different zip lock baggies.

Gomez was arrested on trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, and transporting a controlled substance that cannot be entered into a interstate commerce.

Bail has been set at $600,000.

Highway 93 would seem like the most desolate highway for so many drug related incidents, and maybe that is why so many criminals have been attempting to transport narcotics on the 93.

Local law enforcement in White Pine County have been working hard to crack down on these criminals.

District Attorney Mike Wheable said, “We do have more felony drug arrests than one would expect for a community of our size because of the 93 corridor. While locally, our drug problem has subsided in the last few years in large part to the cooperative efforts of this office, and the Sheriff’s Office, we have had a steady increase in intercepting individuals moving high level trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin north to Idaho, Montana, and Washington. Criminal enterprises utilize the 93 corridor extensively, thinking it a low-key/low-risk alternative to I-5 in California or the I-15 through Utah.

“This office however, pursues these types of cases aggressively in an effort to convince these cartel-enterprises otherwise.”