Fairbook cover designs due April 24

By







1 shares

The White Pine County Fair Board is still accepting drawings for the cover contest for the fairbook.

Drawings must go along with the theme of the fair this year which is “Homegrown fun” Celebrating 70 years of tradition. The drawings are due April 24, 2017 for judging and be on paper 9”x12” to 18”x12”. The winner will receive a $50.00 prize and their drawing will be featured on the front of the White Pine County Fair Book.

The books will be out at the beginning of June and will be seen by over 500 community members.

Please drop off entries at the White Pine County High school attention Karla Dolezal. For more information please contact Karla 296-1228 or Melanie Boynton at 296-0468.