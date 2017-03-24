Harris and Prengel March Elks students

By







Gabriel Bennett Harris and McKinley Dawn Prengel have been named Students of the Month for March, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Harris, age 18, is the son of William and Lisa Harris of Lund.

Prengel, age 18, is the daughter of Linnea and Jared Prengel of Ely.

Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2017.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Harris has been active in varsity basketball (4 years), varsity soccer (2 years), WPHS Honor Choir (2 years) and track and field (4 years). He has also played the violin for two years. His hobbies are basketball, sports, violin and the ukulele.

Prengel is the captain of the volleyball and basketball team and is a co-captain of the track team. She is a member of the WPHS Choir and the National Honor Society. Her hobbies are hunting, fishing, hiking and enjoys lifting with her dad.