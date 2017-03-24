Lions overwhelm Bobcat baseball

By







Lions are stronger than Bobcats, at least in the animal world. And on the baseball diamond at Yerington this past weekend, they were just as much.In a three-game set to open 2A Northern league play, White Pine got pretty well clawed by the Lions 15-0 twice on Friday, then 13-1 on Saturday.

The Bobcats fell behind early in the first game Friday, trailing 8-0 after two innings, then Yerington scored five more in the fourth inning.

Kegan Hexem did have a double for White Pine in the second inning, but that was the team’s only hit of the game.

In Friday’s second game, both teams were scoreless going into the second inning, and that’s when the Yerington bats came alive. They banged out 14 hits from five different players overall, scored eight runs in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.

In the meantime, Steyr Brinkley threw a no-hitter at the Bobcats, earning another 15-0 win, striking out seven and walking one.

Colton Britton and Zac Chamberlain pitched for White Pine. Britton allowed eight run on six hits, including a home run to Michael Monahan. He struck out two and walked one. Chamberlain gave up seven runs on eight hits, one strike and one walk.

On Saturday morning, the Lions (6-0-1, 3-0) again scored quickly with five in the first and two in the second via Camarena’s RBI double, single, and an error. They added six more runs in the fourth inning for a 13-1 win.

Britton led White Pine at the plate going 3-for-3, but the team had only one other hit by Tyler Whipple.

Coach Quinn Ewell knows there will much needed work this week as the prepare to host Incline for a three-game set. Things like cleaning up the high number of errors in the Yerington games, and hitting better as the team only managed five hits in three games.

League play continues this weekend as the Cats (1-6, 0-3) host Incline (0-3).

Game times on Friday at 2 and 4 p.m.. and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Incline lost three games to Pershing County last week.