Locals vie to turn trash into treasures

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

We all know that you’re supposed to reduce, reuse and recycle, but for artists, reuse and recycle often have totally different meaning than they do for the rest of us. Some artists specialize in making trash into artistic treasure and that’s what Mayor VanCamp is hoping for with a Recycling Art Contest.

How can you take something that you’ve used and use it for something else?”

“How can you make something else new out of it?”

It’s called creative recycling. In celebration and honor of this awesome planet we live in, please join and help promote recycling by creating art out of recyclables.

Last years contestants created a handbag made out of plastic bags, an iron horse from junk, a monster from old tin cans, a giant dragon fly from assorted junk iron, wind chimes, flip flops made from used yoga mats and that was just a small portion of the creativity

Did you know that about 4.4 pounds of trash is generated daily by every American? Which accumulates to 254 million tons of trash each year.

It would be an overstatement to say making a statue, picture, handbag, dress,etc. out of garbage will solve the world’s environmental and economic problems, but as resources become more scarce, resourcefulness should be a valued trait.

With these types of contests, and events, the people behind recycled art can lead by example.

Rules are simple, projects must be constructed of used recyclable matter such as tires, electronics, plastics, cardboard, tin/aluminum, cans, newspaper, etc. however fastening materials such as tape, glue, string, etc. can be used as well.

The White Pine Public Museum will display these works of Art during the month of April. Pieces can be submitted at the Museum, located at 2000 Aultman Street from March 25-31.

Judging will take place Saturday, April 1. Cash prizes will be awarded in each entry category. Entry categories are K-5, 6-8, 9-12, class project and adult. For more information please contact Mayor VanCamp at 775-296-1524.