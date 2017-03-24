Meet the Candidates

By







In person absentee voting formerly known as “Early Voting” is underway for the Primary Election for Ely City Council.

Voting began March 10th, and is still available from 8:00-5:00p.m. Monday through Friday at the City Clerk’s office at 480 Campton Street. The last day for in person absentee voting is Friday, March 31st at 5:00p.m.

The Ely Times wants to take this opportunity to have the candidates to be able to provide you with as much information as possible as you make your way to the voting polls.

Bruce Setterstrom is running for re-election for Seat 1, and his opponents are Ernie Flangas and Rick Stork.

George Chachas and Tony DeFelice are running for Seat 3. Jared Bunch who had initially filed for this seat as well ended his campaign on March 20th, 2017.

SEAT 1

ERNIE FLANGAS

Hi my name is Ernie Flangas and I am running for Seat 1 with the Ely City Council. I was born and raised here in Ely, Nevada. I attended White Pine High School and the University of Utah. I served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

Over the years I have stayed very involved in the community. I was Chairman of the White Pine County Fair and Recreation Board from 1970-1976, and served as a City Councilman from 1987-1991. I was instrumental in the development of the Bristlecone Convention Center. I was past president of the Nevada Jaycees, past president and member of the Board of Directors of White Pine Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Board of Directors of the White Pine County Industrial Park Review Board. I volunteered and was very instrumental in helping develop the Renaissance Village, and I am still an active member of the Renaissance Committee today.

I’m running for City Council to maintain and improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods and to put the needs and desires of current residents first. As your council member, I will be devoted and dedicated to effectively representing you and your interests on the City Council and the policies that you support or oppose. I take very seriously that I am there to represent you, your needs and your concerns.

Storefronts remain vacant and offices continue to remain unoccupied downtown. As a former business owner I understand the needs of the business community. Development in the City should be guided by community input while preserving the neighborhood’s character.

My campaign for City Council is about putting the needs of Ely’s current residents first, investing in the community’s future and standing for the values of this beautiful City. All this requires a city council representative who has experience, leadership and common sense. Full Steam Ahead...that is is my plan.

RICK STORK

My name is Rick Stork, and I am running for the Ely City Council Seat 1. I was born and have lived in Ely all my life. In September 2015 I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer and now have it under control. My health is better not than it has been since I was diagnosed with cancer. I look forward to serving you as your City Councilman.

I worked for the City of Ely as the Landfill and Street Supervisor from 2002 until 2013 when I retired. I feel I have all the qualifications to fulfill the duties as your Councilman. When I worked for the City I was responsible for doing budgets for both the street and landfill departments and helping other departments with their budgets as needed. I helped in changing the policy of the City to pay cash for everything we bought. This included a new roller and loader for the street department, the new building at the Landfill, newer dump trucks, a new loader and motor grader. I also helped in purchasing new pick-ups and other items for the rest of the other departments in the city.

As your Councilman, I would like to get back to improving the conditions of our streets. I have been working with White Pine County Commissioners to try and get more funding from public transit to help repair our streets. I have also attended a meeting with NDOT on the kick off meeting on doing the plans for reconstructing Aultman Street and Great Basin Boulevard next spring. During this project NDOT will be installing a new portion of the storm drain that I designed and secured a little over five million dollars from the State STIP program to install this without any expense to the City. This addition to the storm drain will stop the flooding of Aultman Street and Central Ely during high runoff of flood waters. This will also help to have FEMA come in and re-due the flood plain map and will possibly remove the downtown area and Central Ely from the flood plain saving the business’s and home owners from having to pay flood insurance.

Among other things I would like to look at is the recycling program at the Landfill. On the first shipment of cardboard made in April this year, the City lost approximately $1,964.44 on this shipment. When I worked at the Landfill, I worked on expanding the permits adding approximately fifty additional years of life at the Landfill to make additional air space to allow for not recycling and losing tax payers money. At the current rate on the amount of recycling done at the Landfill you would only use approximately four months of air space over the next fifty years.

If recycling ever becomes feasible then we could look at recycling then, but right now it is costing the citizens money we can’t afford to throw away. Feel free to contact me at 775-296-2702.

BRUCE SETTERSTROM

I’m Bruce Setterstrom and I’m running for Ely City Council. I’ve been one of your Councilman for almost four years, and it’s been an honor to meet so many people that are good for this community! I would like to continue serving as your Councilman and I look forward to the challenge of making Ely an even better place to live and raise a family.

There’s been a lot of positive things happening in the years since I’ve been in office. Two of the bigger items are streets and recycling. I’ve made many tough decisions - for what I thought was the betterment of the city, and naturally not everyone always agrees.

Streets - In order to keep your rates from going up, steps were taken that caused some bad press. To get our streets improved we raised Hotel and Motel tax 2%. That extra income for the city will be used to secure a $10 million USDA loan where only 60% has to be paid back. Some of it will go into fixing the water and sewer lines under Aultman, so when the State repaves our downtown we will have new infrastructure and roads. The rest will go into re-paving the worst streets in Ely. Raising that tax was better than raising it for our Ely residents.

Recycling - The new Recycle Center is open. In two months we have collected over 30 bales of cardboard. Not only did that money go into our General Fund, but we saved space in our landfill, which means less money has to go into the closure fund. Recycling is keeping costs down so citizen’s rates did not have to be raised. A lot of the recycling will be done by community service workers, not costing the city any money!

Sometimes being a Councilman is more than just attending meetings. At times I put my back where my mouth is! Putting sprinklers, planting grass and flowers at the railroad, remodeling the cemetery office, the Terrace and Bianchi Park makeovers, Jack Caylor Park, installing sprinklers for the trees at Animal Control, the flag at the top of the mountain above Aultman are just a few of the items accomplished by myself and volunteers from the community. Currently Councilman Carson and myself, along with a few volunteers, are in the process of remodeling old City Hall. I want to make a difference. I want to do the job that I was elected to do!

There’s no greater responsibility than holding public office. It carries a huge obligation to the voters. I want only what is best for the City. Remember to please take advantage of your right to vote. I can make only one promise. I will try my hardest to do what is best for the citizens of Ely.I hope I can count on your vote.

I hope you’ll allow me to continue to serve this great city that all of us call home. Thanks for your support!Bruce Setterstrom - “Still Working Hard for You”

SEAT 3

GEORGE CHACHAS

I’m George Chachas, candidate for Ely City Council. I was raised in Ely and graduated from its schools. I’m a VietNam Vet and graduate of Weber State University with a BS in History and a Minor in Police Science.

I’m a former City Councilman and served as Mayor two different terms. I served as vice chairman of the W.P. County Democrat Central Committee, and served on the County Tour & Recreation Board as a member and chairman. I was employed as a security/EMT, a fire inspector, and then a safety & security inspector for Kennecott Copper.

Presently I’m a local businessman operating the local Radio Shack Dealership. As a former City official I always had agreements signed, sealed, and finalized a month or more prior to presenting our balanced budget to the State.

I’m a firm believer in the Nevada Open Meeting law unlike Ernie Flangas and Rick Stork. These people when in office refused public comment, refused to provide public information as allowed, and selectively enforced city ordinances. While I spoke out and endured the wrath of these so called public servants, my opponents in this race said nothing.

On numerous occasions I’ve brought forward discrepancies on the Parker Ave. project, the seasoned experienced contractor failed to comply to the minimum requirements in the contract. The Street supervisor at the time, Rick Stork, and the Planning Commission Chairman,

Ernie Flangas, didn’t make any attempt to encourage the City Council to go after the performance bond. The City received inferior workmanship and the people in Central Ely are stuck with a project that may not have the life span expected by the Engineers estimate.

Ely City Ordinances set minimum standards in regards to curb, gutter, and street widths . When the City re-paved Winter Road just off Campton St, the road is at a 22 foot width and not at the 36 ft width that is required. Private Indian land was paved on, there was a failure to install ADA corners for the handicapped, and a failure to create an improvement district to address other amenities.

When the County Pool was installed, the road leading to it didn’t meet minimum standards, 22 ft wide vs. 36 ft minimum. There is not a sidewalk for pedestrians to access coming off Veterans Blvd, if someone is in a wheelchair they are forced onto the road because there is not a passable trail on either side of the road.

The tax payers paid over seven million dollars for that pool that was not to cost more than two million.

It is EXPERIENCE that will effect change and I have that and the desire to move forward.

We need to do projects one time properly within the laws set or get rid of them for everyone.

Selective enforcement must stop.

Presently there is talk of money missing from City Hall, if that is true, the City needs to hire persons with the qualifications set by ordinance and not just a GED.

I ask for your vote in the coming election.

TONY DEFELICE

My wife and I moved to Ely from Las Vegas in the fall of 2014. Because we are new to Ely I would like to introduce myself and explain why I would value your vote for City Council District 3.

I was born and raised in Hammonton, New Jersey. It is a small town, approximately 12,000 people. After I graduated from high school, I worked for a construction company for 6 years before I started my career in the Gaming industry.

My first job was with the Sands Casino in Atlantic City, as a Slot Technician. I worked for 13 years at the Sands, getting promoted along the way and ultimately becoming the Technical Shift Manager.

In 1993 I had an opportunity to continue my career in gaming by opening the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. I lived and worked in Las Vegas for 21 years holding various jobs from Slot Operations to the National Sales Director and VP of Operations.

Despite my history in gaming it was always my dream to open a gourmet sandwich shop.

Consequently, when we moved here we not only purchased a home but we also purchased the “Old Artic Circle” across from Sports World, where my dreams will be realized this summer when I open Hunters, a gourmet sandwich and coffee shop.

We love our home, our neighbors and this community. I feel fortunate to have made new friends that have not only welcomed me into this community but have also embraced my sandwich shop dream helping make it a reality.

My new friends have taught me the rich history of this city and how we arrived at where we are today. It is easy to understand why so many people in Ely feel proud to have been born and raise here with the historical train, the mining, the world class hunting and Great Basin National Park.

True, there are people that think that Ely has seen better days, but from my fresh perspective I believe that it is the people of Ely that are its foundation for growth and prosperity.

Recently I became a Rotarian, joining with other local business people who share a common belief that Ely has a lot to offer all of its citizens. I am ready to do my part in making Ely Great again!

Running for City Council will afford me the opportunity to work with groups of people to help Ely move to a positive future, helping local business create new venues and cross promote which will bring locals as well as tourist to downtown. The sky’s the limit and capitalizing on our location as a stargazer destination is just the beginning.

I am ready to offer my vision for a financially stronger Ely which is why I am running for City Council and am now asking for your vote.

My campaign will be run with honesty and transparency.

Thank you for your time and I look forward to meeting and answering any questions that you may have.