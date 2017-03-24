NNRy gears up for 30th season with new experiences, old favorites

By







As the Nevada Northern Railway Museum rumbles back to life for its 30th anniversary excursion season, the working historic railroad brings back visitor favorites and adds new events guests will love.

Excursion trains start April 8 at 1 p.m. The Nevada Northern is unique among railroad museums, not only offering visitors the chance to see history, but to experience it as it was a century ago with rides and other events on this living, working railroad. A 30th anniversary celebration is planned for Memorial Day Weekend.

New for 2017 is the Pony Express Limited in June, with special, celebratory postage, Pony Express horseback riders and photo opportunities.

Also new this year is a train ride taking advantage of one of the wonders of the solar system – a solar eclipse excursion on Aug. 21 called the Eclipse Express. Departing at 9:15 a.m., special eclipse viewing glasses will be on hand for passengers in this prime eclipse viewing location.

Visitor favorites include Be the Engineer where visitors actually take the throttle of a century old steam locomotive, or Ride with the Engineer in the cab of the locomotive. Special train rides such as the Rockin’ & Rollin’ Geology Trains, Fourth of July Fireworks train, and the Wild West Limited, along with regular train rides are also popular experiences.

For an immersive, working experience there is Railroad Reality Week, an intense hands-on opportunity to actually work on the railroad “all the live-long day.”As the season winds down, a Halloween Ghost Train offers up fun frights in October, and the Polar Express train ride celebrates the holiday spirit.

Don’t have time to ride the train, there’s still plenty to see and do on a visit to this National Historic Landmark. At most museums guests go into one building, but at Nevada Northern Railway guests go into multiple buildings and see first-hand what it takes to keep a 19th century railroad operating in the 21st century.

At the Nevada Northern Railway, history is not something in books but touchable and the 2017 season offers something for every member of the family. For more information and a complete schedule, go to www.nnry.com.

About the Nevada Northern Railway:

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restorations, Great Scenic Railway Journeys on PBS and it was mentioned on CBS’s Big Bang Theory. For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or for regular updates “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.