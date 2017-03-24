Spring semester field trips offered by Great Basin College

By







Lake Mead – Geology along the Northshore Road (Geol 299) on April 7-9 will examine the sedimentary and volcanic geology and landforms along the scenic north and west shores of Lake Mead. Discussions will focus on volcanoes, geologic formations and mineral deposits. Stops include Rogers Spring, the ghost town of St. Thomas, Valley of Fire, Hoover Dam, and Gold Butte.

Classroom meeting is Friday at the Pahrump Great Basin College Campus, Room 117 from 6-9 pm. Travel on Saturday and Sunday to sites around Lake Mead.

Topaz Mountain and the West Desert, Utah (Geol 299) on May 5-7 will examine geologic features of the West Desert and Ancient Lake Bonneville.

Discussions will focus on the geology of Topaz and other mineral deposits, trilobites volcanoes and ancient Lake Bonneville. Stops include Crystal Ball Cave, Tule Spring, Sinbad, Topaz Mountain, and the trilobite digs at Antelope Spring.

Classroom meeting is Friday at the Ely Great Basin College Campus, Room 116 from 6-9 pm. Travel on Saturday and Sunday in Tule Valley, Marjum Canyon, and Topaz Mountain.

Participants must be registered and complete required Team Travel and Class Waiver forms one week prior to class. Each field trip is one credit and costs approximately $117.

Travel is at student’s expense. All maps, charts, and discussions will be provided. Attendees must provide their own reliable transportation-preferably with four wheel drive. Camera, binoculars, hand lens and other outdoor gear are recommended.

For more information or field trip details call Veronica Nelson, Ely Center Director at 775 289-3589 or course instructor John Breitrick at 775 238-0508.

