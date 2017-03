By







The Bureau of Land Management’s Ely District asks everyone recreating on the public lands this spring to drive only on open roads and trails. The ground is saturated and driving off-road leaves ruts that erode soils and scar the land for years to come. It encourages others to follow. And, it spreads non-native and invasive plants, and noxious weeds. Driving off-road can also result in a fine.