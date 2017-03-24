White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for March 13-19. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

MARCH 13

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Olivia Blackham of McGill was operating a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street and Aultman. As she proceeded onto Aultman she failed to yield to a vehicle traveling on Aultman Street being operated by Talya Tallerico of Ely. Tallericos vehicle struck Blackham’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that a family member had come to his home and caused a disturbance by yelling at him. The family member had left the area before law enforcement showed up. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that her mother doesn’t like her boyfriend who is the father of her child. The mother has made comments about coming to Ely and taking the reporting party back to where the mother lives. The reporting party was advised that due to she is an adult the mother would not be able to remove her from the area. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Monica Garcia-Torres /Possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer/Bail $710.Pedro J. Canchola/Trafficking a controlled substance, possession of heroin, escape, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia/Bail $100,000.A lexandria M. Montgomery/Possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny of a stolen vehicle, interface of a police animal, grand larceny of a firearm, escape, aiding an escape/Bail $100,000.

MARCH 14

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A JUVENILE: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who was refusing to go to school. Officer reported when he arrived at the juveniles home the juvenile had left for school.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual was removing items from her property. The individual was contacted who denied the allegation. He stated that he was removing items form a property adjacent to the reporting parties. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had stolen her medication. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that she observed a suspicious subject near her apartment building. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City --- officer received a report of a vehicle that was emitting excessive smoke. The operator of the vehicle was contacted and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an indidivual who was hauling garbage to the landfill and some of the garbage was falling out. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. The operator was returning to the area to pick up the garbage that had fallen out.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: Officer reported that a set of keys were turned into lost and found.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer contacted the person who was doing work at a local building. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that his ex-wife will not give him a vehicle he obtained during the divorce. The reporting party was advised to contact his ex-wife and make arraignments to pick up the vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Artamissia C. White age 22 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During her arrest she was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Russell L. Bainbridge age 26 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

New bookings: Artamissia C. White / Ely Municipal Court warrant, failure to appear / Bail $260 / Possession of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000. Russell L. Bainbridge / Ely Municipal Court warrant, failure to pay fine / Bail $455. Donna M. Maestas / Hold for N.D.O.C.

MARCH 15

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Dillon A. Lewis age 25 of Ely was arrested on two Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Jennilee Tabura age 34 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who was truant from school. The juvenile was issued a citation for truancy and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Dangelo V. Hirales age 21 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer received a report of a female who appeared to be passed out or sleeping in a vehicle. The female was contacted and identified as Reannan L. Peacock age 35 of Ely. During the officers investigation Peacock was arrested for DUI, possession of methamphetamine and under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A RESIDENCE CHECK: Officer checked the home and found it to be secured. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SCAM: City --- reporting party stated that he received a phone call from an unknown person who advised the reporting party he had won a large amount of money. The caller requested that the reporting party send him a certain amount of money to claim his prize. The reporting party stated he knew it was a scam and discontinued the conversation. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SCAM: City --- reporting party stated that she had received an email from an individual who was attempting to pay for dance lessons that the reporting party provides. The indidivual attempted to pay for the lessons with three different credit cards and was also trying to over pay and have the reporting party send money back to him. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue her contact with the individual.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City --- the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an indidivual who was staying at a local motel, but needed to leave the motel due to the inability to pay for the room. The indidivual was contacted who left the property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who denied any problems were occurring. One of the parties involved stated that he was yelling at his children due to them not cleaning their rooms.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved had already separated. No other problems were reported.

New bookings: Dillon A. Lewis / Ely Municipal Court warrant x 2, contempt of court and failure to pay fine / Bail $550. / $515. Jennille Tabura / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $1,195. Dangelo V. Hirales / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail. Reannan L. Peacock / DUI, Possession of methamphetamine, and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000. Edna J. Gomez/ Trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, and transporting a controlled substance that cannot be entered into a interstate commerce / Bail $600,000./ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

MARCH 16

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer located an individual whose vehicle had ran out of gas. The individual was assisted to his home.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he had done some work on an appliance and now the owner of the appliance was refusing to pay him for the work. He was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the individual who was training for a job. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: Officer received a report of an individual who was trespassing on a mining claim. The individual was contacted and identified as Robert Yoho age 43 of Moundsville WV. Yoho was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she had located a trailer on Craig’s List and had sent a down payment to the person selling the trailer. The reporting party stated that the individual has now stopped contact with her. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to report the incident to Craig’s List.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that two road signs had been shot. Officer observed the signs and reported that they had been shot with what appeared to be a 22 caliber rifle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer patrolled the area, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles who were possibly drinking alcohol. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of several juveniles who were fighting. Officer contacted the juveniles and no fight was located. New bookings Robert Yoho / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $520.

MARCH 17

REPORT OF IDENTITY THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she filed her tax return, but was notified that someone had already filed a tax return using her social security number. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City— reporting party stated while she was out for a walk she was bitten by a dog at large. The reporting party received medical attention at the hospital. The owner of the dog was contacted and Animal Control will quarantine the dog.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that a mother and daughter had engaged in a verbal argument. The daughter was advised to follow the mother’s rules.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Erin Taylor of Lonoke, AZ was operating a vehicle traveling on Aultman Street. Roy Prestidge of Boise, ID was operating a vehicle also traveling on Aultman Street. Prestidge changed lanes and failed to see Taylor causing an accident. An accident report was completed and Prestidge was issued a citation for unsafe lane change.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that while she was delivering the mail she was bitten by a dog. The owner of the dog was contacted and a report was completed.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a debit card in a local parking lot. The owner of the card will be notified.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer reported that an individual had gotten into an argument with a local business person reference services that had been provided. Officer reported that the parties involved came to an agreement.

REPORT OF A SEARCH AND RESCUE EVENT: Officer received a report of a hiker who had was hiking in Great Basin National Park when she had gotten stuck in deep snow. The individual was located and assisted. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at the local library. When officers arrived the individual had left the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of several individuals who had entered into a vacant home. Officer contacted the individuals and issued them citations for trespassing.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local business. The individual was contacted and she was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officer received a report of someone who had cut the latch off a door to a building. The building was checked and no other problems were located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE THEFT: Reporting party stated that he seen tools for sale on a local advertisement that he believers were stolen from a local business. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Keith Johnson / Violation of a protective order / Bail $1,140.

MARCH 18

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight that had taken place at a local bar. The individuals that were involved were contacted and gave conflicting statements on what took place. The parties involved were advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile party that was taking place. Officer contacted several of the juveniles at the scene and issued them citations for minor in consumption of alcohol

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an individual who was having a medical emergency.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who had no place to stay. Officer reported that a local citizen provided a room for the person until they could find a ride out of the Ely area.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he had done some work on a vehicle for an individual, but the work performed was defective. The individual was not going to pay for the work. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual loitering around a local business. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A CITIZENS ASSIST: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had gotten stuck in some playground equipment. The Ely Fire Department was contacted who was able to free the juvenile.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that they had been watching a child for several days and the mother of the child had not returned to pick the child up. The mother of the child was located who advised she just needed a break from being a mother. A report was sent to DCFS.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer received a report of a possible sexual assault that had taken place. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR: City — reporting party stated that her child had told her about things another child had been saying to him. The comments the other child made were sexual. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUG DEAL: City — reporting party stated that he observed a drug deal that had taken place Investigation continues

New bookings: None

MARCH 19

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she was walking to a local business when she was attacked by several individuals. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Steven Ansolabehere of Ely stated that he parked his vehicle in a local parking lot. While it was parked and unattended another vehicle struck it causing damage. The striking vehicle fled the scene. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who had driven his vehicle onto private property. The manager of the property wanted the person advised to stay off the property. The individual was contacted and advised.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that the manager of a local apartment building was harassing him every time he visited a family member at the apartment building. The manager was contacted who stated the reporting party was causing a disturbance and he was going to trespass him from the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A WILD FIRE: The report was given to the Ely

BLM REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had taken his backhoe without permission. Officer reported that the individual had returned the backhoe. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of an ATV accident located near the train tracks and Strandman Ave. When officers arrived they made contact with the operator of the ATV who was identified as Thomas P. Able Jr. Able was taken to E.R. for medical assistance and was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into a home she is repairing and stole some tools. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that an unknown person had entered into a local store and stole a bottle of alcohol. The person then left in a vehicle. The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City --- the dog was captured and place into the Ely Dog Pound.

New bookings: Thomas P. Abel Jr. / DUI / Bail $1,140.