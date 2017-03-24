White Pine girls takes one at Yerington

By







A thrilling play ended the Saturday game between the White Pine and Yerington softball teams.

The Lady Bobcats were holding on 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, and Yerington had runners on second and third, two outs. The batter lifted a high fly ball to left-center field where center fielder Haylee Andre collided with her left fielder going for the ball and both fell to the ground, but Andre managed to hold on to the ball for the final out, preserving a 4-2 win. Coach Mike Romero said even the umpires commented on the outstanding play.

Friday, Yerington took both games of the double-header in the weekend three-game set, 7-2 and 12-2. “We had too many errors that second game, and they (Yerington) hit the ball really well. They have a bunch of seniors and are a really solid team,” Romero said.

But Friday night, he said the team had a meeting, doing some reflecting and how to get it together for the next day, putting trust in the coaching staff and younger players to step up. Then he asked the girls to have a players only meeting. “We told them the 2A North is tough, and we are now at a crossroads and need to do better,” Romero said.

Saturday’s game the girls played much better, committing just one error, and showing their resilience and much stronger play. White Pine was leading 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Nina Lopez cracked a two-run home run for a 4-1 lead.

Yerington threatened in the seventh inning, scored one run, then had two runners on with two outs when the dramatic play in the outfield occurred.

Isabelle Romero pitched in both the first and third game, and only issued two walks in her 14 innings of work and was named defensive player of the series with Nina Lopez was the offensive player with a two-run homer to win the third game.

This weekend the Ladycats play Incline in Ely, in a three-game set, weather permitting.