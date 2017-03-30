By







January 15, 1944 – March 25, 2017

Chris (Crabtree) Weers, 73, of Flora Vista passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico. Chris was born January 15, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Blanche Griner Crabtree and Ralph E. Crabtree.

Chris attended White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada. She was an agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Farmington and also was an agent for Jack Mathews Real Estate in Las Vegas.

Chris worked for Board of Real Estate in Farmington and continued working until she retired as an appraiser for Ron Barrett also in Farmington, NM.

She owned and operated Classic Country Furniture and Collectible in Farmington and also continued to dabble in the antique trade for many years.

Chris will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Blanche Crabtree.

Chris leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Mike Weers; sons Jeff Williams and wife Crystal; Anthony Williams and fiancée Theresa Spears; John Medunic and fiancée Karen Jaskolka and dear cousin Yvonne Hillker (Bunny).

Grandchildren whom Chris loved and adored, Natasha Williams, Levi Williams, Heath Willams, Brandon Williams, Rachel Medunic, Samuel Medunic and 4 great-grandchildren, 3 from Natasha and one from Levi and many dear friends.

Visitation is Friday, March 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 East Ute St., in Farmington., New Mexico.

Funeral services for Chris are Saturday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Tim Hargrove officiating.

She will then be laid to rest at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colorado.

Pallbearers are Jeff Williams, Anthony Williams, Wesley Chapman, Brandon Williams, Heath Williams and Levi Williams.

Honorary pallbearers are Lee Cordova, Bill Vaught, Dale Knight, Randy Nye, Allen Michaels and John Nantze.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Chris’ memory to Echo Food Bank, 401 S. Commercial Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401 or to Animal Haven, 822 E. Main St., Farmington, NM 87401.

Chris’ services are entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, (505) 325-8688. Those who desire to send condolences to the family may do so at: www.serenityandcomapany.com