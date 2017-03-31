Bobcats start season strong with two team victories

By







By the Digital Publishing Staff with the Pinenut

Golf season is finally upon us, and to start off the season, the Bobcats went down to Pahrump, to compete against some of the best teams in Nevada.

The Mountain Falls Golf Course is a challenging one (where the state tournament was contested last year). The Bobcats did not have their best performance however, but Seth Robertson, senior at WPHS reported, “The season is just beginning, and we have not had the opportunity for practice that the other teams down south have had.

“Hopefully, the weather stays nice so that we can touch up in our games, and be ready to compete next tournament.”

The Bobcats did just that before going to Wendover on Wednesday March 15. With a stretch of several nice weeks of warm temperatures combined with coach and White Pine Golf Course professional Randy Long removing the covers from the greens, the Bobcats were able to get some putts rolling and clubs swinging.

The Bobcats came in with first as a team in West Wendover, seizing their first league victory of the year, as well as placing all five players in the top ten of individual finishers.

Dalton Westlund came in with a 94, finishing in 8th place. Seth Robertson finished with an 89, putting him in 6th place. Kluaas (Ole) Hensellek and Justin Kirchner both shot 88, with the tiebreaker putting Hensellek at 5th and Kirchner at 4th. Collin Young came in with a 74, and won the tournament as the low medalist.

The Bobcats also placed first as a team in Elko, shooting a team score of 447 on March 21.

The only individual that placed was Young, placing second with a 77.

Westlund said, “Everything went pretty great! We didn’t play as well as we wanted to but we still held it together and finished strong. One of the things we still need to work on is our short game, because we all had a ton of putts.”

The Bobcats look forward to this season with high expectations.

“We all have a lot going on,” Long said. “But when I see these kids practicing out on the course long after practice has ended, it means a lot. Our kids have always acted with merit. They are often the only ones to thank our tournament hosts and everyone involved. They are really great kids and I look forward to coaching them this year.”

Historically, the Bobcat Golf program has been the most successful of the boys sports at WPHS having earned six state championships. The most recent of these was in 2013 when the event was contested at Genoa and Edgewood.

The team earned a state runner up finish in 2015, finishing just a few strokes behind host Incline on Incline’s home course. In 2016, the team did not qualify for state but still sent three individuals with sophomore at the time Young finishing in third place as an individual.