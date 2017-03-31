You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Boys & Girls Club Donation

March 31, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Courtesy photo

The Boys and Girls Club received a $300.00 donation from D&D Financial. This puts the Boys and Girls Clubs fundraising efforts at a total of $77,000 dollars raised.Pictured Debbie Ashby, DeeDee Sandoval and Gretchen Derbidge

