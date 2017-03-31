Boys & Girls Club Donation

Courtesy photo
The Boys and Girls Club received a $300.00 donation from D&D Financial. This puts the Boys and Girls Clubs fundraising efforts at a total of $77,000 dollars raised.Pictured Debbie Ashby, DeeDee Sandoval and Gretchen Derbidge
Courtesy photo
