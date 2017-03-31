Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force was established in 1989. Through a grant obtained from the Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, White Pine County receives funding which assist in the employment of two Deputies who are assigned to the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force.

These two Deputies works directly with the Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division. The Sheriff’s Office takes the leading role in administering of the grant. During the last ten years Eureka County joined the Task Force and Lincoln Country joined in 2007. The Task Force focuses on drug related crimes and takes the leading role in dealing with illegal drugs that are being sold or used in White Pine, Eureka, and Lincoln County.

Statically from October 2015 to present the Task Force has made 124 arrests, and seized the following amount of illegal drugs 10,102 grams of marijuana, 18,369 marijuana plants, 393.92 grams of methamphetamine, 14,486 du of various RX drugs, two tabs of LSD, 28.69 grams of MDMA, 12.02 grams of heroin, and 9.11 lbs. of cocaine. These drugs added up have a street value of $46,404,777.00

In addition the Task Force provided 72 drug awareness presentations to schools and at other community events.

The Sheriff Office continues its efforts to secure the grant each year so the citizens of White Pine, Eureka and Lincoln County have a safe community to live in.