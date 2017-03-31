Children’s Community Theater starts tonight at Ely UMC

By







1 shares

The third production of Ely Children’s Community Theater will open this Friday night March 31, 2017 at 6:30pm. The cast will be performing Into the Woods, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine, originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunic.

The show will be held at the new United Methodist Church Building, 1100 South Pioche Hwy, Ely. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is limited; suggested ticket donation is $8.00 for the first three rows and general or family seating $5.00. You may reserve tickets by emailing ElyUMC@att.net or pre-purchase at suggested donation price through Economy Drug; the remainder of the 100 tickets per show will be available at the door.

The Show will also run April 1, 7, & 8, 2017 all at 6:30 p.m.

This has been a new experience for the children’s community theater, sponsored by Ely UMC, to take on a Broadway level production.

Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International (MTI); all authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com. This year we have an new stage, a full set, costuming, props, hair & makeup, lighting, choreography, an orchestra, and students from 8 local schools participating in the show. The children have risen to the occasion, some very literally, this photo shows Eva Sorensen as Rapunzel in her Tower.

Come support the arts in Ely and the hard work of this cast. The directors, Viv Weiland and Suzanne Calhoun, would like to thank those in the community who have contributed to the cost of show production through their finances, time, and talents. It truly takes the commitment of a village.