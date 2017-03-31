Denny’s diner coming to Hotel Nevada soon

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

Denny’s, America’s diner has officially announced they are coming to Ely.

The Cafe in the Hotel Nevada closed it’s doors last Thursday.

The entrance has been boarded up while Denny’s renovates the area so that they can open their doors in late April.

The new diner will have significant impact on the Ely community by welcoming Hotel Nevada employees aboard the Denny’s team.

Many of the locals are excited about Denny’s coming to Ely as well. Geri Whopschall said “I think it is a great thing for Ely, lots of people have expressed to me their excitement for a new restaurant here in this community”.

Denny’s is well known for providing its customers with tremendous value, including great deals like, $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu that lets guests choose from 16 dishes at affordable prices, including traditional favorites as well as several new a la carte items.

Kids eat free too. Guests can receive up to two free kids meals for children ages 10 and under with the purchase of each adult entrée. Denny’s also has a “Fit Fare” option on their menu. This option offers healthy choices like egg whites and hearty wheat breads. Using the expansive Build your Own Grand Slam menu, diners have more than 250 ways to build a meal with 550 calories or less and 32 ways to build a meal of 400 calories or less.

Celebrate your special day with a free original Original Grand Slam meal.

The Original Grand Slam offer is free to any guy or gal who can show proof that it’s their birthday.

AARP Members can benefit too. Save 15 percent off your total check when you show your AARP membership card.

The restaurant will be open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

“We are excited to finally bring Denny’s to the heart of downtown Ely,” said Vince Eupierre, Denny’s franchisee. “The community has been very supportive, and we look forward to finally unveiling our new location and welcoming guests into our booths”.

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised restaurants across the United States as well as internationally.