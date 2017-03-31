You are here: Home / Sports / Girls win meet at Meadows Invitational

Girls win meet at Meadows Invitational

March 31, 2017

David Maxwell
Saxtyn Brewster clears the bar to win the high jump at the Meadows Invitational last week. White Pine participates in the Ron Resler Invitational today in Boulder City.

White Pine rolled to the girls team title with 242½ points at The Meadows Invitational in Las Vegas last Saturday. Agassi Prep was second with 142½, and Mojave was third at 132.

Madison Rick led the Bobcats, winning the 100 (12.88), 200 (27.84) and high jump (4-10). Mikinley Prengel won the Triple Jump (32-10.75) and the Long Jump (15-7½).

Meanwhile, the Bobcat boys did well also, placing second with 160 points behind Mohave with 277.  West Wendover was third with 82 points.

Saxtyn Brewster won the Triple Jump (40-8), High Jump (5-06), and was second in the Long Jump (18-7¼). Sam Stewart won the 1600 meters (5:00.4).

The next action for White Pine is at the Ron Resler Invitational in Boulder City today.

Result of the Meadows Invitational:

BOYS

100m – Zeke Vinson, 12.05, Saxtyn Brewster, 12.07, Coby Marshall, 12.17

200m – Marshall, 24.79, Phoenix Ball, 25.46

400m –  Sam Stewart, 57.36, Vinson, 58.61, Justin Mabson, 1:05.33

800m –  Kincade Waggener, 2:31.71, Dylan Herrera, 2:42.19

1,600m – Stewart, 5:00.4, Waggener, 5:40.92, Anthony Shaw, 6:14.92

3,200m – Shaw, 13:58.64, Caysen Connell, 14:47.34

110m hurdles – Kolton Bilbao, 17.52, Marshall, 18.07, Gabe Harris, 20.27

300m hurdles – Bilbao, 45.56, Marshall, 45.69, Harris, 49.94, David Nicholes, 55.30

4x100 relay – fourth, 53.30

4x400 relay – second, 3:53.72

4x800 relay – third, 10:02.40

Shot Put – Chris Piscovich, 35-01¼, Keaton Hendrix, 31-10.75, Marcrae Windous, 33-03, Shamryn Brewster, 20-4.75

Discus – Windous, 97-05, Piscovich, 89-06, Hendrix, 81-07, Mckean Windous, 57-07

High Jump – Brewster, 5-06, Waggener, 5-02, Nicholes, 5-0

Pole Vault – Mabson, 7-7

Long Jump – Brewster, 18-7¼, Vinson,16-05½, Ball, 15-03, Connell, 13.01.75

Triple Jump – Brewster, 40-08, Harris, 34.09, Nicholes, 30-02¼, Connell, 29-09½

 

GIRLS

100m – Madison Rick, 12.88, Hannah Barber, 13.62, Whitney Prengle, 14.64, Rachel Porter, 16.09

200m – Rick, 27.84, Samantha Gamberg, 30.06

400m – Katlin Escamilla, 1:17.42, Kimber Loftus, 1:18.61

800m – Candice Humphries, 2:42.64, Trace Deeds, 2:46.43, Isabela Farrell, 2:59.99

1,600m – Zoe Beckley, 7:03.64, Tanna Deeds, 7:30.91, Bailey Lesher, 7:59.59, Cammie Poulsen, 8:16.93

3,200m – Escamilla, 16:23.61, Lesher, 17:41.17

110m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.57, Rachel Jones, 21:56, Farrell, 23.24

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 50.54, Alisha Pascacisco, 1:00, Jones, 1:07.47

4x100 relay – second, 58.48

4x200 relay – first, 1:57.43

4x400 relay – second, 4:35.82

4x800 relay – first, 12:56.51

Shot Put – Barber, 25-04½, Loftus, 20-03½, Emmaly Hansen, 20-02.75, Poulsen, 18-06

Discus – Loftus, 59-08, Poulsen, 42-11

High Jump – Rick, 4-10, Fullmer, 4-10, Ahleeah Jacobsen, 4-0

Pole Vault – Alexis Wells, 5-7

Long Jump – M. Prengel, 15-07½, Gamberg,13-08, Beckley, 12-10, Jones, 10-9

Triple Jump – Prengel, 32-10.75,  Jacobsen, 26-07¼, Jones, 25-02.

