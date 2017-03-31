Girls win meet at Meadows Invitational

By







White Pine rolled to the girls team title with 242½ points at The Meadows Invitational in Las Vegas last Saturday. Agassi Prep was second with 142½, and Mojave was third at 132.

Madison Rick led the Bobcats, winning the 100 (12.88), 200 (27.84) and high jump (4-10). Mikinley Prengel won the Triple Jump (32-10.75) and the Long Jump (15-7½).

Meanwhile, the Bobcat boys did well also, placing second with 160 points behind Mohave with 277. West Wendover was third with 82 points.

Saxtyn Brewster won the Triple Jump (40-8), High Jump (5-06), and was second in the Long Jump (18-7¼). Sam Stewart won the 1600 meters (5:00.4).

The next action for White Pine is at the Ron Resler Invitational in Boulder City today.

Result of the Meadows Invitational:

BOYS

100m – Zeke Vinson, 12.05, Saxtyn Brewster, 12.07, Coby Marshall, 12.17

200m – Marshall, 24.79, Phoenix Ball, 25.46

400m – Sam Stewart, 57.36, Vinson, 58.61, Justin Mabson, 1:05.33

800m – Kincade Waggener, 2:31.71, Dylan Herrera, 2:42.19

1,600m – Stewart, 5:00.4, Waggener, 5:40.92, Anthony Shaw, 6:14.92

3,200m – Shaw, 13:58.64, Caysen Connell, 14:47.34

110m hurdles – Kolton Bilbao, 17.52, Marshall, 18.07, Gabe Harris, 20.27

300m hurdles – Bilbao, 45.56, Marshall, 45.69, Harris, 49.94, David Nicholes, 55.30

4x100 relay – fourth, 53.30

4x400 relay – second, 3:53.72

4x800 relay – third, 10:02.40

Shot Put – Chris Piscovich, 35-01¼, Keaton Hendrix, 31-10.75, Marcrae Windous, 33-03, Shamryn Brewster, 20-4.75

Discus – Windous, 97-05, Piscovich, 89-06, Hendrix, 81-07, Mckean Windous, 57-07

High Jump – Brewster, 5-06, Waggener, 5-02, Nicholes, 5-0

Pole Vault – Mabson, 7-7

Long Jump – Brewster, 18-7¼, Vinson,16-05½, Ball, 15-03, Connell, 13.01.75

Triple Jump – Brewster, 40-08, Harris, 34.09, Nicholes, 30-02¼, Connell, 29-09½

GIRLS

100m – Madison Rick, 12.88, Hannah Barber, 13.62, Whitney Prengle, 14.64, Rachel Porter, 16.09

200m – Rick, 27.84, Samantha Gamberg, 30.06

400m – Katlin Escamilla, 1:17.42, Kimber Loftus, 1:18.61

800m – Candice Humphries, 2:42.64, Trace Deeds, 2:46.43, Isabela Farrell, 2:59.99

1,600m – Zoe Beckley, 7:03.64, Tanna Deeds, 7:30.91, Bailey Lesher, 7:59.59, Cammie Poulsen, 8:16.93

3,200m – Escamilla, 16:23.61, Lesher, 17:41.17

110m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.57, Rachel Jones, 21:56, Farrell, 23.24

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 50.54, Alisha Pascacisco, 1:00, Jones, 1:07.47

4x100 relay – second, 58.48

4x200 relay – first, 1:57.43

4x400 relay – second, 4:35.82

4x800 relay – first, 12:56.51

Shot Put – Barber, 25-04½, Loftus, 20-03½, Emmaly Hansen, 20-02.75, Poulsen, 18-06

Discus – Loftus, 59-08, Poulsen, 42-11

High Jump – Rick, 4-10, Fullmer, 4-10, Ahleeah Jacobsen, 4-0

Pole Vault – Alexis Wells, 5-7

Long Jump – M. Prengel, 15-07½, Gamberg,13-08, Beckley, 12-10, Jones, 10-9

Triple Jump – Prengel, 32-10.75, Jacobsen, 26-07¼, Jones, 25-02.