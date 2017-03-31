Little People’s Head Start receives star rating for school

By







Little People’s Headstart received a 4 and 2 star ratings for their Head Start and Early Head Start program.

These stars are based on the assessments, some required criteria and documentation. The Nevada Silver State Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) establishes a standard to measure and improve the quality of early childhood programs and educate families, providers, and the community. This process is about continuous quality improvement.

They had to go through a 18 month process and after that they received a formal assessment.

In their case they are nationally accredited so they have already demonstrated that they had most of the criteria. Its much more difficult to get higher star levels with infants and toddlers because the health and safety requirements around diapering, napping and feeding are more challenging to meet. “They did make great improvements in both programs and continue to work with a coach”, said Cindy Johnson, Administrator for Nevada Silver States, Quality Rating and Improvement System.

“Ely should be very proud of the continuous effort that the head start program is making to provide the highest quality of care and education for the younger children”.