By







4 shares

The Ely Elks Lodge recently awarded the fifth grade class at Learning Bridge Charter School, taught by Ms. Groves, pool passes for the aquatic center in Ely.

The following students all participated in the Red Ribbon competition for the Elks Drug Awareness with essays and posters.

Amber Rose Williams, Kaily Rae Williams, Ashlyn Mackenzie Rivera, Macayla Corrin Bybee, Donovan Perkins, Morgan Reed Finicum, Brandon Rosales Valentin, Casetin J. Gubler, Kaden Martin, Hunter W. Bostic, Eyan Todd Parry, Maegan Jean Fuller, Aiden L. Parent, Mallory Erricka Thompson, Sierra Rodriquez and Lucy L. Beardall. Pictured with the students is Exalted Ruler Gayle Bartlett

Courtesy photo/KEN CURTO