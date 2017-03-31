White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

MARCH 20

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City --- officer received a report of an individual who was operating his vehicle into oncoming traffic. The indidvual was contacted who was blocking traffic for a group that was marching through the Ely area. They were advised to move their march to the other side of the street.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City --- officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City --- reporting party stated that she was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene. The reporting party was uninjured. Officers patrolled the area, but the vehicle involved was not located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City --- reporting party stated that she had been involved in a situation with her boyfriend. The reporting party was not forth coming to provide information on what had taken place. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted the BLM Ranger on a suspicious vehicle call. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of a large amount of trash that has been accumulated at a local residence. The occupant of the home has moved and the officer is attempting to locate the responsible party.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had placed a notice on her door. The individual who was responsible for placing the notice was contacted. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that his wife had abandoned him and that his house is being foreclosed on. He was advised that the complaints were not criminal. No action was taken.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City ---James Beecher of Ely reported that someone had struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence. During the officers investigation the striking vehicle and operator were identified. The operator was identified as Christina Hally of Ely. She was issued a citation for unsafe backing. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Reporting party stated that her boyfriend whom she has a protective order against violated the order. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF VANDALSIM: City --- reporting party stated that someone had thrown oil onto her car. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her ex-husband was refusing her to speak to her children. Officer reported that the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that he had an argument with an indidvual over a dog. The reporting party stated that the person he had the argument with is now making threats towards him. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: The dog was placed into the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer reported that the individual was located and was fine.

New bookings: None

MARCH 21

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: Officer assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with a disabled vehicle.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City --- officer received a report of a child possible being abused by the child’s parent. The parties involved were contacted and interviewed. Officer reported that the accusation was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Robert Young age 25 of Ely was arrested on two Ely Justice Court warrants, one Ely Municipal Court warrant and on a Search Light Township warrant.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City --- reporting party stated that he had observed a dog at large and when he attempted to pet the dog it bite him. The reporting party obtained medical treat at the hospital. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an indidvual with the removal of property for a person who was incarcerated.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that she observed some weather stripping and screws that had been removed from her home laying on the ground. No entry had been made into her home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A LOST WALLET: Reporting party stated that after doing some shopping in the Ely area she lost her wallet. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend was following him around and he wanted it to stop. The ex-girlfriend was contacted and advised to stop her contacted with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City --- officer patrolled the area, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Robert Young/Ely Justice Court warrant x 2, contempt of court/Bail $405/$1,145/Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/Bail $455./Search Light Township warrant, contempt of court / Bail $608. Deannadra Mike/Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail Norman Wasson/Hold for transport, other jurisdictional warrant.

MARCH 22

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported while doing a records check on a vehicle it came back stolen out of the city of Las Vegas. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ebony R. Chambers age 26 of Las Vegas. Officer reported that Chambers was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a valid license.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DRUG PROBLEM: City --- officer received information of possible drugs being left in a motel room. Officer checked the room and nothing was located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that someone had gained access to his banking account and had transferred some of his funds to another account. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that the license plate on his vehicle along with the registration to the vehicle were missing. The reporting party believes a family member might have taken the items. He was advised to cancel the plates through DMV and to obtain a new registration.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City --- officer contacted the person and advised him to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSATNCES: Reporting party stated that she observed a light on in a vacant home. The home was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Officer reported while patrolling in the Ely area he located an abandoned vehicle on US 50. Upon doing a records check on the vehicle it came back stolen out of the city of Las Vegas. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Ebony R. Chambers/ Possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a valid license/ Bail $10,000.Lani L. Hawkins/Serving time.

MARCH 23

REPORT OF A COMPLAINT: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter had been bullied at school. She stated that the school did take action against the children involved, but she was never notified. The reporting party was advised to contact school administration and speak to them about her concerns.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A MISSING DOG: City — reporting party stated that her dog was missing from her yard. She was advised to contact Animal Control and see if he had located it.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she had been arguing with her boyfriend and it had gotten physical. Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements. The parties agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Randy W. Rowley/ Serving time.

MARCH 24

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at a local business. The individual was contacted and advised to leave. She complied and left the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop he observed the occupants of the vehicle to be under the influence of alcohol. Two of the individuals were identified as adults they were issued citations for minor in consumption of alcohol. The other occupant was a juvenile. He was detained and later released to a family member. Officer also reported that a loaded firearm was located inside the vehicle. A report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that a coworker arrived to assist him home.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE TRESPASSER: City — officer made contact with the occupant of the apartment and reported that no one was trespassing.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — officer reported that the information he obtained was a drivers report only due to the parties involved had left the scene .of the accident. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF RECKLESS DRIVERS: Reporting party stated that vehicles are speeding constantly on a certain area of a highway. He was advised that officers would patrol the area.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer received a report of an individual who was camping in the Ely area, but was having vehicle problems. Officer contacted the person and arraignments were made for him to obtain a part he needs to repair his vehicle

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual whom she had a problem with keeps driving by her home. The individual was contacted and advised to stay away from the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that James R. Mullins age 31 of Ely was arrested on a Carlin Justice Court warrant, contempt of court.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant building. The home was check and the door secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was throwing rocks at a sign. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer patrolled the area and reported that no accident had occurred, a tow truck was loading a trailer.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

New bookings: James R. Mullins/ Carlin Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $495.

MARCH 25

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the operator of the vehicle was identified as Jordan D. Cameron age 19 of Ely. Cameron was arrested for obstructed license plate, DUI and minor in consumption of alcohol. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Samuel Gomez age 18 of Ely. He was arrested for minor in consumption of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

REPORT OF A POWER OUTAGE: The report was given to Mt Wheeler Power.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Anthony M. Strange age 40 of Norwalk, CA was arrested for basic speed and nonresident driving suspended.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer was able to contact the owner of the vehicle and she advised she was making arraignments to have it removed from the roadway.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she recently moved out of an apartment and needs to obtain the rest of her belonging. She advised that her roommate was not allowing her the opportunity to do so. The roommate was contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a neighbor had parked their vehicle in front of her garage. The neighbor was contacted who moved their vehicle.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that someone had placed several notes on their fence accusing the reporting party of dishonest behavior. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Susan E. Valdez age 48 of Ely was arrested. Valdez was arrested for convicted person failure to notify change of address.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported while conducting a business check Andre V. Paez Jr was arrested for a Parole and Probation violation.

New bookings: Jordan D. Cameron/ Obstructed license plate, DUI, and open container/Bail $1,320. Samuel Gomez /Minor in consumption of alcohol and open container/Bail $710. Anthony M. Strange/Basic speed and driving suspended/Bail $435. Susan E. Valdez/ Convicted person failure to notify change of address/ Bail $355. Andre V. Paez Jr. /Parole and Probation violation /No bail

MARCH 26

REPORT OF A BROKEN WATER LINE: City --- the City of Ely Water Department was notified.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSATNCES: City --- reporting party stated that someone had been removing and vandalizing his election signs. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF DRUG ACTIVITY: City --- reporting party believes he observed a possible drug deal in his neighborhood. The information was provided to the Task Force for further investigation.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City --- officer received a report of a dog that had bitten a person. Officer contacted the individual and reported that the dog had bitten its owner. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. He was advised of the complaint received and issued a warning.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City --- officer contacted the person and assisted him in obtaining logging.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person and reported that they were fine. No assistance was requested.

New bookings: None