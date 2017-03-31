White Pine High drops pair to Incline

By







The White Pine High baseball team only played two games with Incline last week, instead of the usual three, because the Saturday game was snowed out.

But in the two games play as part of a Friday doubleheader, Incline proved to be the stronger team.

Errors were a glaring factor for the Bobcats however this week, too. They committed 13 in the first game on Friday and seven more in the second game.

“It’s the errors that would hurt us,” said coach Quinn Ewell speaking about both games. “We would catch up to them, tie the game, or take the lead, and then the next inning we would make some mistakes and they would regain the lead, it ended up hurting us in the end.”

The Cats had more hits than did Incline, 9 to 5, but hurt themselves badly with 13 fielding errors.

The boys stayed in it the first game, spotting the Highlanders a 4-0 lead after two innings, but coming back with a five-run fourth inning of their own. But Incline answered with four runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth and went on to a 15-6 win.

White Pine’s five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth happened on scoring singles by Jayden Brewer, Tyler Whipple, Devin Starkey, Kyson Coombs, a stolen base, and another single by Brewer.

But because of the errors, Incline came right back with four in the fifth and six more in the sixth to pull away from a game bunch of Bobcats.

Trent Green got the win for the Highlanders (2-3). He went five innings, giving up six runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked three. Caleb Britton took the loss for White Pine. He pitched five innings, allowed nine runs, only three hits, struck out four and walked six.

Incline might have not had as many hits as the Bobcats, but they were very aggressive on the bases, accounting for 11 stolen bases. White Pine had seven.

Game two was a closer one, a 9-5 win for Incline. Both teams started out with four runs in the first inning. Both were scoreless in the second inning, but Incline took the lead in the third inning when Jacob Collins singled off starter Colton Britton driving in one run. They scored another in the fourth inning, then three in the fifth for the 9-5 win.

Tyler Knight got the win for Incline. He went five innings, surrendered five runs, five hits, struck out seven and walked three. Colton Britton suffered the loss. He threw five innings, gave up nine runs, seven hits, struck out five and walked two.

Again, Incline had a good day in stolen bases with 12 in number, as four players had two and Collins had three.

This weekend, today and tomorrow, the boys (1-8, 0-5) go on the road again for a triple-header at Battle Mountain (5-3, 3-2).