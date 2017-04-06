By







Elizabeth Cannon Christensen died peacefully in her home at age 51 on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 following a 4-year battle with breast cancer.

Liz was born February 24th, 1966 in Logan, Utah to Wes and Darlene Cannon.

After graduating from Grace High School in Grace, Idaho Liz attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.

Liz married her husband of 25 years, Layton Christensen on June 11, 1993 in Toquerville, Utah. Liz and Layton moved to Ely in 1994 before settling in Lund in 1997 after the birth of their first child.

Liz taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grade at Lund Elementary School for 20 years. She was a member of White Pine County School District and a member of the Lund Ward of the LDS Church.

Liz is survived by her three children: Sarah, Wyatt, and Garett, her husband Layton, her nephew Nash Cleaveland, sisters Lacey Cummings and Lara Christensen, and her father, Wesley Cannon.

Services for Liz Christensen will be held on Monday, April 3rd.

A viewing at 11 a.m. will be followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at the LDS Church in Lund.

Her pallbearers will be Garett Christensen, Wyatt Christensen, Layton Christensen, Nash Cleaveland, Lance Christensen, and Josh Cummings.

Liz will be laid to rest in the Lund Cemetery following the funeral services.