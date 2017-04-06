Helena Bell passed away on March 22, 2017. She was 87 years old. She enjoyed helping others, riding and hiking in the mountains.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd and leaves behind 2 sons, Martin and Steven.
She is greatly missed.
Our condolences to Martin his brother and all who loved her. She was a very simple and kind lady, May she rest in peace.