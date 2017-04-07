Big innings doom Bobcats vs. Longhorns

By







Battle Mountain was waiting when the White Pine baseball team came to town last weekend and used the big inning to drop the Bobcats in three games. Two on Friday resulted in 15-0 and 10-0 loses, then on Saturday a 12-2 loss.

In the first game on Friday, the Longhorns put 10 runners across the plate in the first inning and the Cats just could not recover.

The first run scored on a wild pitch, plus five consecutive singles, two errors, a walk and two hit batters.

Colton Britton was a bright spot for the Bobcats as he got a single in the first inning, but unfortunately, his was the only hit of the game. Battle Mountain touched three Bobcats pitchers for 11 hits and three walks.

In the second game on Friday, it was a late explosion by Battle Mountain that beat the Bobcats 10-0.

It was a scoreless tie going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Colton Britton was pitching and holding the Longhorns out until he surrendered a double to the first batter, who later advanced to third on an error, and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Zac Chamberlain soon replaced Britton, but the Longhorns got to him pretty hard for three hits and three walks accounting for eight runs.

Kegan Hexem got the only hit for White Pine in this game. Britton pitched four innings, allowing two runs, two hits, and struck out eight.

On Saturday, the Bobcats (1-11, 0-8) took an early lead 2-0 in the first inning, but the Longhorns got the lead right back with a six-run outburst in their half of the inning, and went on to score in every inning for a 12-2 win.

Battle Mountain (8-4, 6-3) scored on two doubles, two singles and a triple off White Pine starter Caleb Britton.

The Cats did get three hits in this game, singles by Britton, Coy Hecker and Jayden Brewer.

The boys return to action today, hosting Silver Stage (0-8, 0-7) today and Saturday.